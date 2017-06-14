Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Most fuel-efficient cars

Most fuel-efficient estate cars

By Martin Pratt

Estate cars have a the tough balancing act of being spacious and economical. These are the estate cars with the lowest running costs.

The estate cars of old were utilitarian warehouses on wheels, with seemingly endless boot space. Fast forward a few years and they're more attractive and desirable then ever without sacrificing utility. 

They're cheaper to run too thanks to hybrid engines that use electricity to power there engines - only resorting to diesel during fast acceleration and high speeds. Even without the benefit of hybrid technology there are still estate cars that are frugal with fuel. Here are the most economical estates from our tests.

The difference between claimed and tested mpg

There are differences between the fuel economy claimed by manufacturers and the results you'll experience in everyday driving. Our own tests aim to better replicate real-life motoring than the current NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure which the car-makers quote.

Which? members can log in to see the most fuel-efficient cars. If you're not already a member, take out a £1 trial to unlock this table and all our reviews.

Most fuel-efficient estate cars

Skoda Superb estate
Typical price £19,691
Brand score 80%
Reviewed May 2016
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot & storage:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
Combined mpg (all claimed):
Member exclusive

This estate manages to run for 62.8 miles on a single tank - if you go for the 120hp 1.6-litre diesel engine – which is good given its massive size. If you want something with a bit more power, the 190hp 2.0-litre diesel does only slightly fewer miles per gallon at 58.9.

Sign up to reveal product
Skoda Octavia Estate
Typical price £17,497
Brand score 79%
Reviewed May 2013
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot & storage:
5 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
Combined mpg (all claimed):
Member exclusive

Against all expectations this massive estate somehow manages to be one of the cheapest to run.

Sign up to reveal product
Honda Civic Tourer
Typical price £17,636
Brand score 77%
Reviewed Jan 2014
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot & storage:
5 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
Combined mpg (all claimed):
Member exclusive

Big, heavy estate cars don't often have the greatest mpg, but this model certainly bucks the trend.

Sign up to reveal product
Seat Leon ST
Typical price £15,945
Brand score 74%
Reviewed Apr 2014
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot & storage:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
Combined mpg (all claimed):
Member exclusive

This low-cost estate is cheap to buy and to run. The regular 1.6-litre diesel engine will go for 64.2 miles on a single tank.

Sign up to reveal product
Volkswagen Golf Estate
Typical price £19,093
Brand score 73%
Reviewed Mar 2017
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot & storage:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
Combined mpg (all claimed):
Member exclusive

A huge boot, ample interior space and a better-than-average mpg make this estate easy to recommend.

Sign up to reveal product
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer (2010-2015)
Typical price £4,111
Brand score 65%
Reviewed Oct 2010
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot & storage:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
Combined mpg (all claimed):
Member exclusive

Opt for the 1.7-litre diesel and you’ll get 62.8 miles per gallon from this estate. That’s short of the figure claimed by the manufacturer, but it’s enough to make it onto our list of fuel-efficient estates.

Sign up to reveal product
Volvo V60 Plug-In Hybrid
Typical price £34,032
Brand score 65%
Reviewed Jan 2013
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot & storage:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
Combined mpg (all claimed):
Member exclusive

The remarkable mpg on this makes it the cheapest estate car to run by quite a few miles.

Sign up to reveal product
Volkswagen Golf Estate (2007-2013)
Typical price £4,113
Brand score 57%
Reviewed Aug 2007
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot & storage:
5 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
Combined mpg (all claimed):
Member exclusive

With the 1.6-litre diesel engine, this estate goes for 68.9 miles on a full tank, which means it’s the third most economical estate car we’ve tested. Make sure you don’t go for the 1.4-litre petrol engine though - it only does 37.7 miles to the gallon.

Sign up to reveal product

How we test fuel economy

Our lab tests, carried out on a rolling road, include some of the same urban and extra-urban cycles as the official NEDC test, but we add some more demanding cycles including one to simulate motorway driving. 

We also test cars in their default mode from start-up, rather than in an 'eco' or economy mode, with their air conditioning and radio on, lights on dipped beam, tyres inflated to road specification, and with no items or components removed to reduce weight. 

Our testing is based on the cycles scheduled to replace the NEDC in 2017. 

