Most fuel-efficient estate cars

The estate cars of old were utilitarian warehouses on wheels, with seemingly endless boot space. Fast forward a few years and they're more attractive and desirable then ever without sacrificing utility.

They're cheaper to run too thanks to hybrid engines that use electricity to power there engines - only resorting to diesel during fast acceleration and high speeds. Even without the benefit of hybrid technology there are still estate cars that are frugal with fuel. Here are the most economical estates from our tests.

Click here to discover the best estate cars we've tested.