Most fuel-efficient cars
Most fuel-efficient large cars
By Martin Pratt
Article 4 of 11
A large car doesn't always equal large fuel bills. We've picked the models with the best fuel economy, needing fewer trips to the pumps.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Along with 4x4s, large cars are seen as gas guzzlers whose big frames need plenty of juice to keep moving.
Thanks to efficient diesel engines and hybrid options for saloons, large cars can get you further on a full tank than ever before.
For spacious, comfortable, efficient driving take a look at our best large cars.
The difference between claimed and tested mpg
There are differences between the fuel economy claimed by manufacturers and the results you'll experience in everyday driving. Our own tests aim to better replicate real-life motoring than the current NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure the carmakers quote.
Which? members can log in to see the most fuel-efficient cars. If you're not already a member, take out a £1 trial to unlock this table and all our reviews.
Most fuel-efficient large cars
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
With an mpg of 68.9 this model sits firmly in our top-three most-economical large cars. It can’t match the dizzy heights of its predecessor, but you won’t find many cars in any class that are cheaper to run.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
This hybrid is now in its third generation. The latest version may carry over the teardrop look of its predecessors but don't be fooled: this is a largely new car, with a bigger 1.8-litre petrol engine complimented by a more powerful, yet smaller, electric engine that gives an impressive 72.4mpg
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
The Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid (2012-) is a new version of the Prius that can be plugged into the mains electricity supply. That gives it claimed extra range in electric-only mode, plus much better claimed fuel economy and emissions in everyday driving. But can it live up to those promises in practice? Read our full review to find out.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
This large car manages a better mpg result than most of the cars in its class despite being bigger.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
A motorway cruiser needs to be comfortable, easy to drive and cheap to run. This car fits the bill.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
The third-generation saloon performed well regardless of the engine but the 2.1-litre diesel shone through as offering the best mpg.
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
It's not the most refined engine we've ever seen but this diesel engine does deliver some of the best mpg results in the large car class.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 2 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
Stick with the diesel and this stylish large car will get you 65.7 miles without needing a fill up. Few large cars manage to get more than 60mpg and even fewer get more than 65, which makes this model’s mpg even more impressive.
How we test fuel economy
Our lab tests, carried out on a rolling road, include some of the same urban and extra-urban cycles as the official NEDC test, but we add some more demanding cycles including one to simulate motorway driving.
We also test cars in their default mode from start-up, rather than in an 'eco' or economy mode, with their air conditioning and radio on, lights on dipped beam, tyres inflated to road specification, and with no items or components removed to reduce weight.
Our testing is based on the cycles scheduled to replace the NEDC in 2017.