Most fuel-efficient large SUVs

We don't expect large SUVs to be economical but thanks to hybrids and efficient diesels there are some SUVs giving plenty of miles to the gallon.
The kind of power needed to keep a big, sturdy large SUV going on all terrain types requires a hefty amount of fuel. Powering four wheels instead of two accounts for a lot of the consumption, but as economical 4x4s and SUVs start cropping up the class could be running out of excuses.
For a long time 4x4s and SUVs got a free pass when it came to fuel economy because of their size but, as these large SUVs show, a big car doesn't have to be a thirsty one.
The difference between claimed and tested mpg
There are differences between the fuel economy claimed by manufacturers and the results you'll experience in everyday driving. Our own tests aim to better replicate real-life motoring than the current NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure the carmakers quote.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
This chunky SUV turned in a stellar result in our fuel-economy tests. No 4x4 will get you further on a full tank.
- Ride comfort:
- 2 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
With the 2.0-litre diesel installed you can expect to get 52.3 miles to the gallon from this SUV. Only one other large SUV has better mpg.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
With a new 1.6-litre diesel engine, you’ll get 46.3mpg from this popular large SUV – the older 2.2-litre engine managed 44mpg.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
At 48.7mpg, this large SUV is the third-most efficient we’ve tested. It’s not quite as good as the figure reported by the manufacturer, but 48.7mpg is respectable for a car this size.
How we test fuel economy
Our lab tests, carried out on a rolling road, include some of the same urban and extra-urban cycles as the official NEDC test, but we add some more demanding cycles including one to simulate motorway driving.
We also test cars in their default mode from start-up, rather than in an 'eco' or economy mode, with their air conditioning and radio on, lights on dipped beam, tyres inflated to road specification, and with no items or components removed to reduce weight.
Our testing is based on the cycles scheduled to replace the NEDC in 2017.