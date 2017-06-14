Most fuel-efficient large SUVs

The kind of power needed to keep a big, sturdy large SUV going on all terrain types requires a hefty amount of fuel. Powering four wheels instead of two accounts for a lot of the consumption, but as economical 4x4s and SUVs start cropping up the class could be running out of excuses.

For a long time 4x4s and SUVs got a free pass when it came to fuel economy because of their size but, as these large SUVs show, a big car doesn't have to be a thirsty one.

Find your perfect model with our list of best large SUVs.