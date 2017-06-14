Most fuel-efficient cars
Luxury cars are expensive even before you factor in fuel costs. Here are the most efficient luxury cars to help you keep running costs down.
When discussing what makes a great luxury car, fuel efficiency doesn't tend to come up. It should be effortless to drive, beautiful to look at and full of driver-assisting tech.
Our most fuel-efficient luxury cars show that manufacturers can make a desirable, exclusive car with economy in mind too. It seems you can have your cake and eat it.
The difference between claimed and tested mpg
There are differences between the fuel economy claimed by manufacturers and the results you'll experience in everyday driving. Our own tests aim to better replicate real-life motoring than the current NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure carmakers quote.
Most fuel-efficient luxury cars
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
Once again it's the diesel engines on the luxury cruiser that show their worth, with one in particular turning in excellent mpg results.
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 2 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
For driving comfort and class, cars don’t get much better than this. Despite its size and weight it still manages a respectable mpg, too. If you go for the 3.0-litre diesel you’ll get 53.3 miles on a full tank.
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
With the 2.0-litre diesel engine nestled under the hood, this comfy luxury saloon delivers 56.5 miles to the gallon. Only two other luxury cars are more efficient.
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
We couldn’t find much to fault with this car and the economical engines are the icing on the cake.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
Despite being from a recognisable brand, this car is something of an underdog in the luxury class. Its excellent mpg will help it stand out. It does 53.3 miles on a full tank, which is better than much of its competition.
How we test fuel economy
Our lab tests, carried out on a rolling road, include some of the same urban and extra-urban cycles as the official NEDC test, but we add some more demanding cycles including one to simulate motorway driving.
We also test cars in their default mode from start-up, rather than in an 'eco' or economy mode, with their air conditioning and radio on, lights on dipped beam, tyres inflated to road specification, and with no items or components removed to reduce weight.
Our testing is based on the cycles scheduled to replace the NEDC in 2017.