Most fuel-efficient cars
Most fuel-efficient medium cars
By Martin Pratt
We expect medium cars to be versatile, safe and inexpensive to run. Here are the medium cars that go furthest on a full tank.
Medium cars and hatchbacks are often viewed as family cars - small enough to park easily in town, but spacious enough inside to comfortably accommodate adults and children.
As their popularity increases, medium cars need to maintain their practical appeal while going easy on the wallet, both in the showroom and at the fuel pump.
Take a look at the cars that impressed us most on our best medium cars list.
The difference between claimed and tested mpg
The fuel economy you achieve in everyday driving can be very different from the figures claimed by your car's manufacturer. This is why, when we test cars, we aim to replicate real-life motoring more effectively than the official NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure currently used and quoted by the carmakers.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
Easily topping our list of the most economical medium cars, this popular hatchback is miles ahead of the pack.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
Only a hybrid bettered this hatchback for mpg. If you prefer your cars to rely solely on fossil fuels this is your best bet.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
This medium car shines in many ways, not least in fuel economy. It achieved impressive figures in our tests.
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
There's a lot of reasons to love these popular hatchbacks and our testing reveals that mpg is certainly one of them.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
Stick with the diesel engines and you won’t be disappointed with the miles per gallon this car achieves.
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
Excellent mpg results should propel this unusual hatchback onto your shortlist.
How we test fuel economy
Our lab tests, carried out on a rolling road, include some of the same urban and extra-urban cycles as the official NEDC test, but we add some more demanding cycles including one to simulate motorway driving.
We also test cars in their default mode from start-up, rather than in an 'eco' or economy mode, with their air conditioning and radio on, lights on dipped beam, tyres inflated to road specification, and with no items or components removed to reduce weight.
Our testing is based on the cycles scheduled to replace the NEDC in 2017.