Most fuel-efficient cars

Most fuel-efficient medium cars

By Martin Pratt

Article 3 of 11

We expect medium cars to be versatile, safe and inexpensive to run. Here are the medium cars that go furthest on a full tank.

Medium cars and hatchbacks are often viewed as family cars - small enough to park easily in town, but spacious enough inside to comfortably accommodate adults and children. 

As their popularity increases, medium cars need to maintain their practical appeal while going easy on the wallet, both in the showroom and at the fuel pump.

Take a look at the cars that impressed us most on our best medium cars list.

The difference between claimed and tested mpg

The fuel economy you achieve in everyday driving can be very different from the figures claimed by your car's manufacturer. This is why, when we test cars, we aim to replicate real-life motoring more effectively than the official NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure currently used and quoted by the carmakers. 

Most fuel-efficient medium cars

Volkswagen Golf GTE
Typical price £31,555
Brand score 78%
Reviewed Feb 2015
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot & storage:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Easily topping our list of the most economical medium cars, this popular hatchback is miles ahead of the pack.

Volkswagen Golf
Typical price £16,752
Brand score 76%
Reviewed Jan 2013
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot & storage:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Only a hybrid bettered this hatchback for mpg. If you prefer your cars to rely solely on fossil fuels this is your best bet.

Audi A3 (2003-2011)
Typical price £2,105
Brand score 74%
Reviewed Jun 2003
Ride comfort:
3 out of 5
Boot & storage:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
This medium car shines in many ways, not least in fuel economy. It achieved impressive figures in our tests.

Volkswagen Golf (2009-2012)
Typical price £6,521
Brand score 73%
Reviewed Jan 2009
Ride comfort:
5 out of 5
Boot & storage:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
There's a lot of reasons to love these popular hatchbacks and our testing reveals that mpg is certainly one of them.

Nissan Pulsar
Typical price £15,235
Brand score 72%
Reviewed Jul 2014
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot & storage:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Stick with the diesel engines and you won’t be disappointed with the miles per gallon this car achieves.

Honda Civic
Typical price £17,256
First look
Combined mpg (best measured):
Excellent mpg results should propel this unusual hatchback onto your shortlist.

How we test fuel economy

Our lab tests, carried out on a rolling road, include some of the same urban and extra-urban cycles as the official NEDC test, but we add some more demanding cycles including one to simulate motorway driving. 

We also test cars in their default mode from start-up, rather than in an 'eco' or economy mode, with their air conditioning and radio on, lights on dipped beam, tyres inflated to road specification, and with no items or components removed to reduce weight. 

Our testing is based on the cycles scheduled to replace the NEDC in 2017. 

