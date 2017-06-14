Most fuel-efficient cars
Most fuel-efficient MPVs
By Martin Pratt
MPVs have to transport the whole family without breaking the bank. Our testing identifies the most economical models on the market.
For the family that needs more space than a medium car or saloon can afford, an MPV is the next logical step. In terms of practicality a versatile MPV should be unmatched, with clever sliding seats and space saving layouts making the most of the size.
MPVs are expected to do all this and be economical to boot. Here are the MPVs that don't cost an arm and a leg at the pump.
The difference between claimed and tested mpg
There are differences between the fuel economy claimed by manufacturers and the results you'll experience in everyday driving. Our own tests aim to better replicate real-life motoring than the current NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure carmakers quote.
Most fuel-efficient MPVs
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
This grandstand mpg is fun to drive, spacious and, thanks to its 1.5-litre diesel engine, cheap to run, too.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
It's not the newest MPV on the block, which makes its very efficient engine all the more remarkable.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
It's not as big or heavy as some MPVs but the engine deserves much of the credit for the excellent mpg.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
It's not a small car by any stretch of the imagination but that doesn’t stop it achieving a better-than-average mpg.
How we test fuel economy
Our lab tests, carried out on a rolling road, include some of the same urban and extra-urban cycles as the official NEDC test, but we add some more demanding cycles including one to simulate motorway driving.
We also test cars in their default mode from start-up, rather than in an 'eco' or economy mode, with their air conditioning and radio on, lights on dipped beam, tyres inflated to road specification, and with no items or components removed to reduce weight.
Our testing is based on the cycles scheduled to replace the NEDC in 2017.