Most fuel-efficient seven-seater cars

Seven seaters are invariably big cars, but that doesn't mean you should suffer poor mpg. Our tests reveal the most efficient seven-seater cars.
Seven-seaters are a big class with hefty 4x4s like the Audi Q7 and more family orientated ones like Citroen's Grand C4 Picasso leading to varying fuel economy.
Our mpg tests give us efficiency results independent of those claimed by the manufacturer. Read on to see the seven-seater cars that go furthest on a full tank.
The difference between claimed and tested mpg
The fuel economy you achieve in everyday driving can be very different from the figures claimed by your car's manufacturer. This is why, when we test cars, we aim to replicate real-life motoring more effectively than the official NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure currently used and quoted by carmakers.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
This seven-seater is another member of the 53.3mpg club, which means only four seven-seat cars go further on a full tank.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
Head straight for the diesel model and you'll find a versatile seven seater that is cheap to run.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
This grandstand mpg is fun to drive, spacious and, thanks to its 1.5-litre diesel engine, cheap to run, too.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
It's not the newest MPV on the block, which makes its very efficient engine all the more remarkable.
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
This flexible seven seater is a joy to drive and goes far on a full tank.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 5 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
With the style of a small car and the space of a seven seater this car is unusual. Even its mpg is unusually high for such a big car.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
This seven-seater didn't set the world on fire but it does at least turn in strong mpg results - possibly due to its weak engines.
How we test fuel economy
Our lab tests, carried out on a rolling road, include some of the same urban and extra-urban cycles as the official NEDC test, but we add some more demanding cycles including one to simulate motorway driving.
We also test cars in their default mode from start-up, rather than in an 'eco' or economy mode, with their air conditioning and radio on, lights on dipped beam, tyres inflated to road specification, and with no items or components removed to reduce weight.
Our testing is based on the cycles scheduled to replace the NEDC in 2017.