Seven seaters are invariably big cars, but that doesn't mean you should suffer poor mpg. Our tests reveal the most efficient seven-seater cars.

Seven-seaters are a big class with hefty 4x4s like the Audi Q7 and more family orientated ones like Citroen's Grand C4 Picasso leading to varying fuel economy.

Our mpg tests give us efficiency results independent of those claimed by the manufacturer. Read on to see the seven-seater cars that go furthest on a full tank.

The difference between claimed and tested mpg

The fuel economy you achieve in everyday driving can be very different from the figures claimed by your car's manufacturer. This is why, when we test cars, we aim to replicate real-life motoring more effectively than the official NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure currently used and quoted by carmakers. 

Most fuel-efficient seven-seater cars

Toyota Prius+
Typical price £25,486
Brand score 83%
Reviewed Nov 2015
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot & storage:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
Combined mpg (all claimed):
Member exclusive

This seven-seater is another member of the 53.3mpg club, which means only four seven-seat cars go further on a full tank.

Sign up to reveal product
Toyota Verso
Typical price £17,941
Brand score 80%
Reviewed Mar 2009
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot & storage:
5 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
Combined mpg (all claimed):
Member exclusive

Head straight for the diesel model and you'll find a versatile seven seater that is cheap to run.

Sign up to reveal product
Ford Grand C-Max
Typical price £20,224
Brand score 79%
Reviewed Sep 2010
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot & storage:
5 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
Combined mpg (all claimed):
Member exclusive

This grandstand mpg is fun to drive, spacious and, thanks to its 1.5-litre diesel engine, cheap to run, too.

Sign up to reveal product
Volkswagen Touran (2003-2010)
Typical price £2,547
Brand score 76%
Reviewed Aug 2003
Best Buy
Ride comfort:
4 out of 5
Boot & storage:
5 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
Combined mpg (all claimed):
Member exclusive

It's not the newest MPV on the block, which makes its very efficient engine all the more remarkable.

Sign up to reveal product
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer
Typical price £18,817
Brand score 72%
Reviewed Jan 2012
Ride comfort:
5 out of 5
Boot & storage:
5 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
Combined mpg (all claimed):
Member exclusive

This flexible seven seater is a joy to drive and goes far on a full tank.

Sign up to reveal product
Fiat 500L MPW
Typical price £16,723
Brand score 69%
Reviewed Aug 2013
Ride comfort:
3 out of 5
Boot & storage:
5 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
Combined mpg (all claimed):
Member exclusive

With the style of a small car and the space of a seven seater this car is unusual. Even its mpg is unusually high for such a big car.

Sign up to reveal product
Fiat 500L
Typical price £14,261
Brand score 69%
Reviewed Mar 2013
Ride comfort:
3 out of 5
Boot & storage:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
Combined mpg (all claimed):
Member exclusive

This seven-seater didn't set the world on fire but it does at least turn in strong mpg results - possibly due to its weak engines.

Sign up to reveal product

How we test fuel economy

Our lab tests, carried out on a rolling road, include some of the same urban and extra-urban cycles as the official NEDC test, but we add some more demanding cycles including one to simulate motorway driving. 

We also test cars in their default mode from start-up, rather than in an 'eco' or economy mode, with their air conditioning and radio on, lights on dipped beam, tyres inflated to road specification, and with no items or components removed to reduce weight. 

Our testing is based on the cycles scheduled to replace the NEDC in 2017. 

