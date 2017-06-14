The general consensus is that a small car should be cheaper to run than a large car, but that isn't the always the case. Our lab tests have discovered plenty of diminutive drives with thirsty petrol engines that churn through fuel like a JCB.

There are plenty of small cars that won't leave you filling up every five minutes, so if you're looking for a car that goes and goes and goes take a look at our list of the most fuel-efficient small cars.

