Most fuel-efficient cars
Most fuel-efficient small cars
By Martin Pratt
Article 2 of 11
With small engines and lighter frames, small cars should be some of most fuel-efficient cars around. Find out which are the cheapest to run.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
The general consensus is that a small car should be cheaper to run than a large car, but that isn't the always the case. Our lab tests have discovered plenty of diminutive drives with thirsty petrol engines that churn through fuel like a JCB.
There are plenty of small cars that won't leave you filling up every five minutes, so if you're looking for a car that goes and goes and goes take a look at our list of the most fuel-efficient small cars.
Check out our best small cars to find one that suits you best.
The difference between claimed and tested mpg
There are differences between the fuel economy claimed by manufacturers and the results you'll experience in everyday driving. Our own tests aim to better replicate real-life motoring than the current NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure the carmakers quote.
Which? members can log in to see the most fuel-efficient cars. If you're not already a member, take out a £1 trial to unlock this table and all our reviews.
Most fuel-efficient small cars
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
As long as you pick the diesel engine you’ll get 74.3 miles to the gallon out of this small car. That amazing figure puts it top of the list of the most efficient small cars.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
If you want all the high-spec goodies this car isn’t cheap to buy but it is very cheap to run.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 2 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
This diesel equipped small car is the most fuel-efficient we've ever tested.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
It may not be as frugal as the manufacturer claims but you'll still find few cars that are as cheap to run as this one.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
There are plenty of engine options for this small car and if you pick the 1.2-litre diesel model you’ll be treated to a whopping 74.3 miles to the gallon. That figure puts this car joint top of our list of efficient small cars.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
This deceptively roomy small car has excellent fuel efficiency - just don’t believe the inflated claims from its manufacturer.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
This best-selling small car also happens to be one of the cheapest to run, though its successor betters it in every way.
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
This unstoppable small car has become even easier to recommend thanks to its diesel engine.
How we test fuel economy
Our lab tests, carried out on a rolling road, include some of the same urban and extra-urban cycles as the official NEDC test, but we add some more demanding cycles including one to simulate motorway driving.
We also test cars in their default mode from start-up, rather than in an 'eco' or economy mode, with their air conditioning and radio on, lights on dipped beam, tyres inflated to road specification, and with no items or components removed to reduce weight.