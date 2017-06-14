Most fuel-efficient cars
Most fuel-efficient small SUVs and crossovers
By Martin Pratt
Our tests identify the most efficient small SUVs and crossovers. Are popular models such as the Nissan Qashqai cheap to run?
Small SUVs, such as the Nissan Qashqai, Mazda CX-5 and Citroen C4 Cactus, are a relatively new class in motoring. They offer a high driving position that gives a superior view of the road, as well as spacious, practical interiors.
Small SUVs have many of the positives of large SUVs, but their smaller size makes them more appealing for city motorists who need to cope with cramped roads and narrow parking spaces. Small SUVs help you avoid the problems that come from driving a car the size of a Range Rover or Audi Q7.
With less weight to carry around, small SUVs should be cheaper to run than their larger cousins. However, we've discovered that this isn't always the case. Our in-depth mpg testing has found that, despite their reduced size, some popular crossovers are pricier at the pump than some of the biggest cars on the road.
Head to our list of the best small SUVs and crossovers to see which models came out best in our tests. Otherwise keep reading to learn about the most fuel efficient small SUVs.
The difference between claimed and tested mpg
The fuel economy you achieve in everyday driving can be very different from the figures claimed by your car’s manufacturer. This is why, when we test cars, we aim to replicate real-life motoring more effectively than the official New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) test procedure currently used and quoted by the car makers.
Below is a list of the most fuel-efficient small SUVs on the road, so you can enjoy the benefits of an SUV without a large fuel bill.
Most fuel-efficient small SUVs and crossovers
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
We loved this car when we tested it in 2013, awarding it one of the highest scores of any compact SUV. Its big score was partly due to its brilliant 57.7mpg. An impressive figure from a company more used to making bulky off-roaders.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
Small doesn’t always mean efficient, but that’s certainly the case with this compact SUV. We eked out 64.2 miles to the gallon – only one other model in this class did better.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
Its unconventional styling won’t be to everyone’s taste, but its 67.3mpg is something we can all applaud. It’s an incredible figure that no other compact SUV has bettered.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
Getting one car on to our list of the most efficient compact SUVs is good, but two - that’s seriously impressive. This popular car achieved 57.7mpg in our tests.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
It won’t do well off-road, but this crossover is cheap to run. With an impressive 64.2 miles to the gallon, you won’t find yourself at the filling station too often. Only one other compact SUV has a better mpg.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
This crossover sticks closely to its small car roots, particularly when it comes to mpg. It manages 57.6 miles to the gallon, which is three miles better than the small car it’s based on.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
This compact SUV may be one of the most popular, but it didn’t wow us in tests. It deserves credit for its outstanding mpg though. It managed 58.9 miles on a single gallon of fuel. Only three other compact SUVs deliver better fuel economy.
How we test fuel economy
Our lab tests, carried out on a rolling road, include some of the same urban and extra-urban cycles as the official NEDC test. But we also add some more demanding cycles, including one to simulate motorway driving.
By testing the cars in the same way you'd drive them, we get more accurate mpg figures that give you a much better indication of fuel costs.
For example, we test cars in their default mode from start-up, rather than in an 'eco' or economy mode. Eco mode is a useful feature on modern cars, but on a cold January morning you'll want the radio on and the air conditioning kicking out some heat into the cabin.
This can impact fuel economy, so we test cars' mpg with their air conditioning and radio on, as well as with lights on dipped beam, tyres inflated to road specification, and with no items or components removed to reduce weight.
Our testing is based on the cycles scheduled to replace the NEDC in 2017.
