Most fuel-efficient small SUVs and crossovers

Small SUVs, such as the Nissan Qashqai, Mazda CX-5 and Citroen C4 Cactus, are a relatively new class in motoring. They offer a high driving position that gives a superior view of the road, as well as spacious, practical interiors.

Small SUVs have many of the positives of large SUVs, but their smaller size makes them more appealing for city motorists who need to cope with cramped roads and narrow parking spaces. Small SUVs help you avoid the problems that come from driving a car the size of a Range Rover or Audi Q7.

With less weight to carry around, small SUVs should be cheaper to run than their larger cousins. However, we've discovered that this isn't always the case. Our in-depth mpg testing has found that, despite their reduced size, some popular crossovers are pricier at the pump than some of the biggest cars on the road.

Head to our list of the best small SUVs and crossovers to see which models came out best in our tests. Otherwise keep reading to learn about the most fuel efficient small SUVs.