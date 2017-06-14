Most fuel-efficient cars
Most fuel-efficient sports cars
By Martin Pratt
Article 9 of 11
Fuel economy isn't the top priority for a sports car, but it's a bonus if you can get one that's frugal. Here are the most efficient sports cars.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Sports cars are all about stunning good looks and dizzying top speeds. The g-force-inducing acceleration and Formula One speeds normally come at the expense of your fuel bill but there are sports cars that won't leave you reeling when you look at your fuel receipt.
As with most economical cars the benefits come from the efficient diesel engines. They may not be known for inducing the same thrills as petrol ones but these cars will still give you driving thrills.
Find an exciting weekend motor with our list of best sports cars.
The difference between claimed and tested mpg
There are differences between the fuel economy claimed by manufacturers and the results you'll experience in everyday driving. Our own tests aim to better replicate real-life motoring than the current NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) test procedure carmakers quote.
Which? members can log in to see the most fuel-efficient cars. If you're not already a member, take out a £1 trial to unlock this table and all our reviews.
Most fuel-efficient sports cars
- Ride comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
There is a lot of weight on this car's shoulders - it replaced an icon. It's the most efficient sports car we've tested, so it’s off to a good start.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 2 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
A diesel sports car may sound like blasphemy, but if you value economy then the diesel is the way to go when it comes to this sports car. You’ll get 57.6 miles per gallon, compared with 34.4 for the petrol model.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 2 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
Equipped with the 2.0-litre diesel, this convertible just sneaks past the 60mpg threshold by 0.1 of a mile. Impressively, only one other sports car has a better mpg.
- Ride comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 2 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
A folding metal roof is the standout feature on this car, but its efficiency deserves some attention, too - the 1.6-litre diesel engine does 54.3 miles to the gallon.
- Ride comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Boot & storage:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- Combined mpg (all claimed):
- Member exclusive
At 64.2mpg, this is the most efficient car on the list. Its looks are unusual and won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but mpg this good is something anyone can get behind.
How we test fuel economy
Our lab tests, carried out on a rolling road, include some of the same urban and extra-urban cycles as the official NEDC test, but we add some more demanding cycles including one to simulate motorway driving.
We also test cars in their default mode from start-up, rather than in an 'eco' or economy mode, with their air conditioning and radio on, lights on dipped beam, tyres inflated to road specification, and with no items or components removed to reduce weight.
Our testing is based on the cycles scheduled to replace the NEDC in 2017.