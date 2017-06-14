Most reliable cars
Most reliable city cars
By Martin Pratt
Article 1 of 10
City cars are designed for shorter journeys but that doesn't mean they should be less reliable than bigger cars. Our survey reveals the most reliable city cars.
City cars
Perfect for navigating narrow streets and tight corners, city cars are a popular way of getting around when a bigger car just won't do.
We send our Which? car survey to thousands of car owners who tell us how reliable their cars are. We use that data to inform our reviews and to show you which cars are the most prone to faults and breakdowns and which just keep going and going.
Best city cars for reliability
Breaking down anywhere is a nightmare but on inner-city roads the problem is compounded by the hoards of other cars trying to get past you.
We take our reliability data from thousands of drivers who tell us whether they've had any faults or breakdowns. We've listed the city cars with the highest reliability scores so you can choose with confidence.
Most reliable city cars
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 2 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This economical city car was built in the same French factory as the Toyota Aygo. In the latest Which? Car Survey it scores a very impressive reliability rating of five stars.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This city car was built alongside the Toyota Aygo and Citroën C1; feedback from owners means it gets an excellent five-star reliability rating in the latest Which? Car Survey.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 2 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
It looks more exciting than it is to drive, but nevertheless this stylish city car is as reliable as they come.
