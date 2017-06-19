Most reliable cars
Most reliable compact SUVs
By Martin Pratt
Article 4 of 12
The popularity of compact SUVs shows no sign of abating but with the influx on models which can be counted on for reliability?
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Best compact SUVs for reliability
Anyone buying a compact SUV will no be short on choice. Practically every manufacturer has its own - whether it's a crossover like the Honda HR-V or a true compact SUV like the Nissan Qashqai.
One way to narrow down your search is to identify which compact SUVs are the most reliable. That's why we send our survey to thousands of car owners to find out the models that won't let you down on the road.
To see the reliable cars behind the scores in the table, try Which for £1. If you're already a member, you can log-in to unlock the table.
Most reliable small SUVs and crossovers
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This crossover has been behaving well, with good (four-star) reliability, according to owners in the latest Which? Car Survey.
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This compact SUV rates well for reliability in the latest Which? Car Survey, with a solid four-star score.
- Model reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This Japanese crossover scores well for reliability in the most recent Which? Car Survey, with a four-star rating.
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
According to the latest Which? Car Survey, this snub-nosed SUV scores well for reliability, with a four-star rating from owners. The most commonly reported faults concern the electrics.
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This compact SUV scores an above-average four-star reliability rating in the latest Which? Car Survey.
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
The stylish compact SUV gets a reliability rating of four stars in the Which? Car Survey, a good result. The main problems definitely seem to be in the dashboard area: the sat nav and on-board computer are the most common troublespots reported by owners.
More ways to save
Which? reviews thousands of cars, products and services each year, shedding the light on the best and worst and helping you with your everyday decisions. With advice and reviews on everything from energy suppliers and high street shops to TVs and mobile phones, Which? can help you save money.