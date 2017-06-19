Most reliable compact SUVs

Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

By Martin Pratt

The popularity of compact SUVs shows no sign of abating but with the influx on models which can be counted on for reliability?

Best compact SUVs for reliability

Anyone buying a compact SUV will no be short on choice. Practically every manufacturer has its own - whether it's a crossover like the Honda HR-V or a true compact SUV like the Nissan Qashqai.

One way to narrow down your search is to identify which compact SUVs are the most reliable. That's why we send our survey to thousands of car owners to find out the models that won't let you down on the road.

Most reliable small SUVs and crossovers

BMW X1 (2009-2015)
Typical price £9,355
Brand score 80%
Reviewed Oct 2009
Best Buy
Model reliability:
4 out of 5
Brand reliability:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

This crossover has been behaving well, with good (four-star) reliability, according to owners in the latest Which? Car Survey.

BMW X3
Typical price £32,570
Brand score 79%
Reviewed Nov 2010
Model reliability:
4 out of 5
Brand reliability:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

This compact SUV rates well for reliability in the latest Which? Car Survey, with a solid four-star score.

Suzuki SX4 S-Cross
Typical price £14,495
Brand score 76%
Reviewed Oct 2013
Best Buy
Model reliability:
3 out of 5
Brand reliability:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

This Japanese crossover scores well for reliability in the most recent Which? Car Survey, with a four-star rating.

Mitsubishi ASX
Typical price £15,534
Brand score 75%
Reviewed Jul 2010
Model reliability:
4 out of 5
Brand reliability:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

According to the latest Which? Car Survey, this snub-nosed SUV scores well for reliability, with a four-star rating from owners. The most commonly reported faults concern the electrics.

Skoda Yeti
Typical price £16,541
Brand score 72%
Reviewed Sep 2009
Model reliability:
4 out of 5
Brand reliability:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

This compact SUV scores an above-average four-star reliability rating in the latest Which? Car Survey.

Renault Captur
Typical price £13,241
Brand score 68%
Reviewed Feb 2017
Model reliability:
4 out of 5
Brand reliability:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

The stylish compact SUV gets a reliability rating of four stars in the Which? Car Survey, a good result. The main problems definitely seem to be in the dashboard area: the sat nav and on-board computer are the most common troublespots reported by owners.

Sign up to reveal product

