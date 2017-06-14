Most reliable cars
Most reliable estate cars
By Martin Pratt
Estates are dependable family cars, but some are less reliable than others. Read on to see which estate cars steer clear of the garage.
Estate cars
A new or used estate car can be practically-sized and well-priced, but you need to know which load-luggers will work hardest for their living. The latest Which? Car Survey results show us that there's a distinct difference in the scores of the most reliable estates.
Find out which estate cars impressed in our tests and made it onto our best estates list.
Best estate cars for reliability
The most reliable estate cars should cost you very little in average annual repair costs. We've listed the estate car models with the highest reliability scores, so you can choose a car that won't let you down.
To see the reliable cars behind the scores in the table, try Which for £1. If you're already a member, you can log in to unlock the table.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This estate version of a popular large car scores five stars for reliability in the most recent Which? Reliability Survey, which is a brilliant result.
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
If you're looking for quiet, safe, comfortable transport - and reliability - this estate delivers.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
It's not the most practical estate out there but it is one of the most reliable.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
According to the results of the latest Which? Car Survey, this estate has a stellar five-star reliability rating.
