Most reliable cars

Most reliable estate cars

By Martin Pratt

Article 5 of 10

Estates are dependable family cars, but some are less reliable than others. Read on to see which estate cars steer clear of the garage.

Estate cars

A new or used estate car can be practically-sized and well-priced, but you need to know which load-luggers will work hardest for their living. The latest Which? Car Survey results show us that there's a distinct difference in the scores of the most reliable estates.

Find out which estate cars impressed in our tests and made it onto our best estates list.

Best estate cars for reliability

The most reliable estate cars should cost you very little in average annual repair costs. We've listed the estate car models with the highest reliability scores, so you can choose a car that won't let you down.

To see the reliable cars behind the scores in the table

Most reliable estate cars

Toyota Auris Touring Sports
Typical price £16,367
Brand score 77%
Reviewed Jun 2013
Best Buy
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

This estate version of a popular large car scores five stars for reliability in the most recent Which? Reliability Survey, which is a brilliant result.

Toyota Avensis Touring Sports
Typical price £18,725
Brand score 74%
Reviewed Jan 2009
Model reliability:
4 out of 5
Brand reliability:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

If you're looking for quiet, safe, comfortable transport - and reliability - this estate delivers.

Renault Laguna Sport Tourer (2008-2012)
Typical price £3,422
Brand score 72%
Reviewed Jan 2008
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

It's not the most practical estate out there but it is one of the most reliable.

Volkswagen Golf Estate (2007-2013)
Typical price £4,113
Brand score 57%
Reviewed Aug 2007
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

According to the results of the latest Which? Car Survey, this estate has a stellar five-star reliability rating.

Sign up to reveal product

