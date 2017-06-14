Most reliable cars
Most reliable large cars
By Martin Pratt
Large family-sized cars come in many varieties, from high-tech hybrids and powerful saloons to economical diesel. Our owner survey data reveals which are the most reliable.
Large cars
The more expensive large cars - and those with the most prestigious brand names - are not necessarily the most dependable, according to the latest Which? Car Survey. Some wear better than others, so you need to choose carefully to ensure you get a bargain, not a banger.
Best large cars for reliability
We've listed the five large car models with the highest reliability scores. Check out our list to save on annual repair costs and inconvenience.
Most reliable large cars
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
The Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid (2012-) is a new version of the Prius that can be plugged into the mains electricity supply. That gives it claimed extra range in electric-only mode, plus much better claimed fuel economy and emissions in everyday driving. But can it live up to those promises in practice? Read our full review to find out.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
With a top-notch five-star reliability record in our latest Which? Car Survey, this hybrid should give second-hand buyers great confidence.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
A striking design, excellent safety credentials and a brilliant reliability record set this large car apart from its rivals.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Overall reliability is very good, according to the latest Which? Car Survey. This popular cruiser scores an impressive five stars out of five.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This car and its estate equivalent have an excellent reliability score of five stars in our latest Which? Car Survey.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Overall this Japanese motor scores an excellent five-star rating in our latest Which? Car Survey, its only slight Achilles’ heel seems to be non-engine electrics, say owners.
