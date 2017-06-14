Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Large family-sized cars come in many varieties, from high-tech hybrids and powerful saloons to economical diesel. Our owner survey data reveals which are the most reliable.

Large cars

The more expensive large cars - and those with the most prestigious brand names - are not necessarily the most dependable, according to the latest Which? Car Survey. Some wear better than others, so you need to choose carefully to ensure you get a bargain, not a banger. 

Best large cars for reliability

We've listed the five large car models with the highest reliability scores. Check out our list to save on annual repair costs and inconvenience.

Most reliable large cars

Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid (2012-2015)
Typical price £29,066
Brand score 77%
Reviewed Jul 2012
Best Buy
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
CO2 emissions (best measured):
The Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid (2012-) is a new version of the Prius that can be plugged into the mains electricity supply. That gives it claimed extra range in electric-only mode, plus much better claimed fuel economy and emissions in everyday driving. But can it live up to those promises in practice? Read our full review to find out.

Toyota Prius (2004-2009)
Typical price £2,502
Brand score 77%
Reviewed Jan 2004
Best Buy
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
CO2 emissions (best measured):
With a top-notch five-star reliability record in our latest Which? Car Survey, this hybrid should give second-hand buyers great confidence.

Honda Insight (2009-2014)
Typical price £6,139
Brand score 75%
Reviewed Apr 2009
Best Buy
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
CO2 emissions (best measured):
A striking design, excellent safety credentials and a brilliant reliability record set this large car apart from its rivals.

Toyota Avensis (2003-2008)
Typical price £1,463
Brand score 74%
Reviewed Mar 2003
Best Buy
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Overall reliability is very good, according to the latest Which? Car Survey. This popular cruiser scores an impressive five stars out of five.

Renault Laguna (2007-2012)
Typical price £2,289
Brand score 74%
Reviewed Oct 2007
Best Buy
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
CO2 emissions (best measured):
This car and its estate equivalent have an excellent reliability score of five stars in our latest Which? Car Survey.

Lexus IS (2006-2012)
Typical price £4,095
Brand score 71%
Reviewed Nov 2005
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
5 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Overall this Japanese motor scores an excellent five-star rating in our latest Which? Car Survey, its only slight Achilles’ heel seems to be non-engine electrics, say owners.

