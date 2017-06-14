Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Most reliable large SUVs

By Martin Pratt

Large SUVs have the image of dependable, off-road juggernauts, but our reliability data doesn't always back this up. Find out which large SUVs won't let you down.

Large SUVs

Whether you're after a serious towing vehicle, a versatile off-roader or simply a high-riding family seven-seater, a large SUV is a fashionable alternative to an MPV. 

Many newer models offer improved fuel economy and emissions - but there's still a risk of a breakdown and a considerable difference between the best in this class when it comes to durability and dependability. 

Take a look at the large SUVs that we can't stop talking about on our best large SUVs list.

Best large SUVs for reliability

There's a clear gap between the best and the worst large SUVs when it comes to reliability, so be sure to pick one with a high score if you're looking for an off-roader you can depend upon. 

We send our survey to thousands of SUV owners who tell us whether they've experienced any issues or breakdowns with their car. We use that data to highlight the large SUVs with the highest reliability scores.

Most reliable large SUVs

Lexus RX (2009-2015)
Typical price £12,680
Brand score 83%
Reviewed Jul 2009
Best Buy
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
5 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Like most cars in the range, this impressive SUV has a very positive record in the latest Which? Car Survey, scoring an excellent five stars for reliability. There is one specific area that does seem weak, though: problems with the suspension affect both newer and older cars, owners are reporting.

Honda CR-V (2007-2012)
Typical price £6,020
Brand score 77%
Reviewed Jan 2007
Best Buy
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
CO2 emissions (best measured):
The 2007 SUV is a Best Buy and it has an excellent five-star reliability score in the latest Which? Car Survey.

Toyota RAV4 (2006-2012)
Typical price £5,129
Brand score 73%
Reviewed Feb 2006
Best Buy
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
CO2 emissions (best measured):
This excellent, family SUV got top marks for reliability. The five star rating helped it to a Best Buy worthy score.

Nissan X-Trail (2007-2014)
Typical price £5,385
Brand score 69%
Reviewed Sep 2007
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
CO2 emissions (best measured):
This boxey SUV misses out on a Best Buy, but still has an impressive five star reliability rating.

Toyota Land Cruiser
Typical price £34,649
Brand score 67%
Reviewed Dec 2009
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
CO2 emissions (best measured):
This hulking SUV epitomises toughness and durability and its five star reliability rating is testament to that.

