Most reliable cars
Most reliable large SUVs
By Martin Pratt
Article 3 of 10
Large SUVs have the image of dependable, off-road juggernauts, but our reliability data doesn't always back this up. Find out which large SUVs won't let you down.
Large SUVs
Whether you're after a serious towing vehicle, a versatile off-roader or simply a high-riding family seven-seater, a large SUV is a fashionable alternative to an MPV.
Many newer models offer improved fuel economy and emissions - but there's still a risk of a breakdown and a considerable difference between the best in this class when it comes to durability and dependability.
Best large SUVs for reliability
There's a clear gap between the best and the worst large SUVs when it comes to reliability, so be sure to pick one with a high score if you're looking for an off-roader you can depend upon.
We send our survey to thousands of SUV owners who tell us whether they've experienced any issues or breakdowns with their car. We use that data to highlight the large SUVs with the highest reliability scores.
Most reliable large SUVs
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
Like most cars in the range, this impressive SUV has a very positive record in the latest Which? Car Survey, scoring an excellent five stars for reliability. There is one specific area that does seem weak, though: problems with the suspension affect both newer and older cars, owners are reporting.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
The 2007 SUV is a Best Buy and it has an excellent five-star reliability score in the latest Which? Car Survey.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This excellent, family SUV got top marks for reliability. The five star rating helped it to a Best Buy worthy score.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This boxey SUV misses out on a Best Buy, but still has an impressive five star reliability rating.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This hulking SUV epitomises toughness and durability and its five star reliability rating is testament to that.
