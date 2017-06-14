Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Most reliable cars

Most reliable medium cars

By Martin Pratt

Article 4 of 10

Our unique owner survey reveals which medium cars are most reliable and which are prone to problems. Read on to find out which medium cars will give years of hassle free service.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Medium cars

The medium car sector is one of the most competitive, making great choices for families and business users alike. Cars of this type account for a large chunk of the UK car market, with best-selling models including the ever-popular Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf and Vauxhall Astra. 

None of the above mentioned are amongst the most reliable medium cars, however, according to the latest Which? Car Survey. 

Reliability data feeds directly into our scoring. Click here to see which medium cars are Best Buys

Best medium cars for reliability

Choose one of our top medium cars for reliability if you want to run a relatively trouble-free car. We've listed the medium car models with the highest reliability scores so you can buy an excellent model.

To see the reliable cars behind the scores in the table, try Which for £1. If you're already a member, you can log in to unlock the table.

Most reliable medium cars

Lexus CT200h
Typical price £21,266
Brand score 78%
Reviewed Jan 2011
Best Buy
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
5 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

This striking hybrid is highly dependable, scoring a maximum five-star rating for reliability in the latest Which? Car Survey.

Sign up to reveal product
BMW 1 Series Coupe (2008-2013)
Typical price £7,668
Brand score 78%
Reviewed Nov 2007
Best Buy
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

This pricey coupé scores an excellent five-star rating for reliability in the latest Which? Car Survey.

Sign up to reveal product
Mercedes-Benz A-Class (2005-2012)
Typical price £2,660
Brand score 75%
Reviewed Feb 2005
Best Buy
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

This medium car has been replaced by a newer model but it's a great an excellent used option with an impressive five stars out of five in the latest Which? Car Survey.

Sign up to reveal product
Audi A3 (2003-2011)
Typical price £2,105
Brand score 74%
Reviewed Jun 2003
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

Reliability for the 2003-2011 model is rated as very good (five-star score) in the latest Which? Car Survey. Few problems are reported by owners.

Sign up to reveal product
Mazda 3 (2004-2008)
Typical price £1,302
Brand score 68%
Reviewed Jan 2004
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
4 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

It's an older model but this medium car scores a very strong five stars out of five for reliability in the latest Which? Car Survey.

Sign up to reveal product
Ford Fusion (2002-2012)
Typical price £1,090
Brand score 68%
Reviewed Sep 2002
Model reliability:
5 out of 5
Brand reliability:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

This spacious medium car is proving to be an extremely reliable one, according to our latest Which? Car Survey, with a five-star score.

Sign up to reveal product

More ways to save

Which? reviews thousands of cars, products and services each year, shedding the light on the best and worst and helping you with your everyday decisions. With advice and reviews on everything from energy suppliers and high street shops to TVs and mobile phones, Which? can help you save money.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Most reliable large SUVs

next

Most reliable estate cars

Which? works for you © Which? 2017