Our unique owner survey reveals which medium cars are most reliable and which are prone to problems. Read on to find out which medium cars will give years of hassle free service.
Medium cars
The medium car sector is one of the most competitive, making great choices for families and business users alike. Cars of this type account for a large chunk of the UK car market, with best-selling models including the ever-popular Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf and Vauxhall Astra.
None of the above mentioned are amongst the most reliable medium cars, however, according to the latest Which? Car Survey.
Best medium cars for reliability
Choose one of our top medium cars for reliability if you want to run a relatively trouble-free car. We've listed the medium car models with the highest reliability scores so you can buy an excellent model.
Most reliable medium cars
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This striking hybrid is highly dependable, scoring a maximum five-star rating for reliability in the latest Which? Car Survey.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This pricey coupé scores an excellent five-star rating for reliability in the latest Which? Car Survey.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This medium car has been replaced by a newer model but it's a great an excellent used option with an impressive five stars out of five in the latest Which? Car Survey.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
Reliability for the 2003-2011 model is rated as very good (five-star score) in the latest Which? Car Survey. Few problems are reported by owners.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
It's an older model but this medium car scores a very strong five stars out of five for reliability in the latest Which? Car Survey.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
This spacious medium car is proving to be an extremely reliable one, according to our latest Which? Car Survey, with a five-star score.
