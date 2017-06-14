Medium cars

The medium car sector is one of the most competitive, making great choices for families and business users alike. Cars of this type account for a large chunk of the UK car market, with best-selling models including the ever-popular Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf and Vauxhall Astra.

None of the above mentioned are amongst the most reliable medium cars, however, according to the latest Which? Car Survey.

Reliability data feeds directly into our scoring. Click here to see which medium cars are Best Buys