Most reliable cars
Most reliable MPVs
By Martin Pratt
Article 6 of 10
Multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) are dependable family cars that can cope with whatever you ask of them. Our extensive survey data shows which MPVs can take the strain.
MPVs
There's a large margin between the top and bottom-scoring new MPVs for reliability, so you need to make your choice carefully if you want a people carrier you can depend upon.
Best MPVs for reliability
We've listed the MPV models with the highest reliability scores, so you choose a car that won't let you down on the road.
Most reliable MPVs
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This pint-sized MPV may not be the most comfortable but it is reliable.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
It's not the model that came through our test labs, but this MPV is cheap to buy and reliable.
