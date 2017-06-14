Most reliable cars
Most reliable seven-seater cars
By Martin Pratt
Article 7 of 10
Seven-seater cars come in all shapes and sizes from SUVs to MPVs, but which are the most reliable?
Seven-seat cars
The first priority for most when buying a seven-seat car is making sure there's enough space for everyone who's going to be riding along. But even the best seven-seater is no good if it needs repairing every five minutes.
Our Which? car survey is completed by thousands of car owners who tell us how reliable their cars are. We use that data to reveal the most seven-seat cars.
Best MPVs for reliability.
For a family car reliability should be top of the agenda, so make sure you choose one that isn't prone to faults and breakdowns. We've collated data from thousands of surveys to find the seven-seater cars with the best reliability scores.
To see the reliable cars behind the scores in the table.
Most reliable seven-seater cars
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):

- CO2 emissions (best measured):

The chunky SUV scores a very good five-star reliability rating from owners in the latest Which? Car Survey.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):

- CO2 emissions (best measured):

This Toyota has long enjoyed a reputation for toughness, and durability and its five star reliability rating is testament to that.
