Most reliable small cars

Small cars

Downsizing to a small car is a smart move to cut your car running costs, and you can avoid the worst depreciation (loss in value) by buying secondhand. However, to avoid spending your savings on repair bills, choosing a car with a good reputation for reliability is a prime concern.

Our results from the Which? Car Survey show that some small cars will cost you very little - if anything - in annual repair costs - but others may be considerably dearer to maintain.

