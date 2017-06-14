Most reliable cars
Most reliable small cars
By Martin Pratt
Article 2 of 10
Small cars usually have fewer gadgets than larger cars, and are often more reliable as a result. Our survey reveals the most and least reliable small cars.
Small cars
Downsizing to a small car is a smart move to cut your car running costs, and you can avoid the worst depreciation (loss in value) by buying secondhand. However, to avoid spending your savings on repair bills, choosing a car with a good reputation for reliability is a prime concern.
Our results from the Which? Car Survey show that some small cars will cost you very little - if anything - in annual repair costs - but others may be considerably dearer to maintain.
Find out which small cars rated highest in our tests on our best small cars page.
Most reliable small cars
Use the results from the Which? Car Survey to find a small car that won't let you down. Our list points out the small car models with the highest reliability scores - that means car owners reported less faults and breakdowns.
Which? members can log in to see the most fuel efficient cars. If you're not already a member, take out a £1 trial to unlock this table and all our review.
Most reliable small cars
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This small car should be on anyone's shortlist thanks to low running costs and an excellent reliability rating.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This small car ticks almost every box when it comes to recommending a car and that includes reliability.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
A five-star reliability score for this 2006-2011 model in the Which? Car Survey is very good indeed.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
It hasn’t achieved the same popularity as some of the market leaders in the class, but this small car is more reliable than most.
- Model reliability:
- 5 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
Owners tell these city cars are providing them with very reliable motoring, according to the latest Which? Car Survey, where it scores five stars out of five.
