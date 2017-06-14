Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Most reliable cars

Most reliable sports cars

By Martin Pratt

Article 10 of 10

Sports cars aren't an everyday drive but the prospect of pricey repairs means you'll want to pick one that's reliable. Our owner survey data shows the cars that won't let you down.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Sports cars

To maximise your fun and to keep the bills under control, make sure you pick one of the more reliable models. Results from the latest Which? Car Survey show that the best new sports cars are as reliable as more mundane and mainstream models - but that the least reliable suffer a series of faults and can be expensive to repair. 

Not all sports car were created equal. Find out which ones offer the best thrills on our Best Buy sports car list.

Best sports cars for reliability

With the help of information from tens of thousands of car owners in our latest Which? Car Survey, we're able to reveal the most reliable new sports cars.

To see the reliable cars behind the scores in the table, try Which for £1. If you're already a member, you can log in to unlock the table.

Most reliable sports cars

BMW 4 Series Coupe
Typical price £29,419
Brand score 75%
Reviewed Oct 2013
Best Buy
Model reliability:
4 out of 5
Brand reliability:
3 out of 5
Combined mpg (best measured):
Member exclusive
CO2 emissions (best measured):
Member exclusive

This car replaced a legend and in many ways improved on it, not least with its reliability.

Sign up to reveal product

More ways to save

Which? reviews thousands of cars, products and services each year, shedding the light on the best and worst and helping you with your everyday decisions. With advice and reviews on everything from energy suppliers and high street shops to TVs and mobile phones, Which? can help you save money.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Most reliable luxury cars

Which? works for you © Which? 2017