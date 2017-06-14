Most reliable cars
Most reliable sports cars
By Martin Pratt
Article 10 of 10
Sports cars aren't an everyday drive but the prospect of pricey repairs means you'll want to pick one that's reliable. Our owner survey data shows the cars that won't let you down.
Sports cars
To maximise your fun and to keep the bills under control, make sure you pick one of the more reliable models. Results from the latest Which? Car Survey show that the best new sports cars are as reliable as more mundane and mainstream models - but that the least reliable suffer a series of faults and can be expensive to repair.
Not all sports car were created equal. Find out which ones offer the best thrills on our Best Buy sports car list.
Best sports cars for reliability
With the help of information from tens of thousands of car owners in our latest Which? Car Survey, we're able to reveal the most reliable new sports cars.
To see the reliable cars behind the scores in the table, try Which for £1. If you're already a member, you can log in to unlock the table.
Most reliable sports cars
- Model reliability:
- 4 out of 5
- Brand reliability:
- 3 out of 5
- Combined mpg (best measured):
- Member exclusive
- CO2 emissions (best measured):
- Member exclusive
This car replaced a legend and in many ways improved on it, not least with its reliability.
