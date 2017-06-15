Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Fiat Bravo (2007-2014)

Price: £2,100

Which? Overview

The Fiat Bravo (2007-2014) is a five-door hatchback launched as a replacement for the unloved Stilo. It shares many of its styling cues with the attractive Grande Punto hatchback and is available with a huge range of petrol and diesel engine options. But what's the best one to go for and is the Bravo a good all-round option? Read our in-depth review to find out.

