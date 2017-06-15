Fiat Doblo (2001-2010)

Which? Overview

The Fiat Doblò (2001-2010) is a van-based MPV. It's very much a budget utility vehicle, designed to serve up space and practicality. There's a range of engine choices including 1.3- and 1.9-litre JTD diesel and 1.2- and 1.4-litre petrol options. But what's the one to go for and does the Doblò offer anything more than lots of space? Read our full review to find out.