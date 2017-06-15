Fiat Doblo (2001-2010)

The Fiat Doblò (2001-2010) is a van-based MPV. It's very much a budget utility vehicle, designed to serve up space and practicality. There's a range of engine choices including 1.3- and 1.9-litre JTD diesel and 1.2- and 1.4-litre petrol options. But what's the one to go for and does the Doblò offer anything more than lots of space? Read our full review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.