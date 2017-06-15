Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Fiat Multipla (2000-2010)

Price: £750

Which? Overview

The Fiat Multipla (2000-2010) is one of the more unusual compact MPV choices, with a six-seat layout and wide body - and decidedly odd styling. Occupants sit three-abreast in two rows of seats. There are two engine options, a petrol and a diesel. But is the Multipla a decent choice? Read our full review to find out.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017