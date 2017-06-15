Which? Overview

The Fiat Panda (2004-2011) is a small car that's now been rather overshadowed by the arrival of the new Fiat 500. An all-new Panda arrived in 2012, nudging this old version out of production, but the 2004-2011 Panda still has a certain utilitarian chic. But does it make a decent second-hand buy? Read our full review to find out.