Which? Overview

The Fiat Stilo (2002-2007) was launched to replace the old Brava and Bravo. It is a medium-sized family car, and there are three-door and five-door hatchback versions plus a five-door estate, the Stilo Multiwagon. Engines on offer were 1.2, 1.4, 1.6, 1.8 and 2.4-litre petrols, plus a 1.9-litre diesel. Which? doesn't provide a test score or specific model reliability rating for older models like this – we recommend choosing a newer alternative.