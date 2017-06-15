Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Fiat Stilo (2002-2007)

Price: £750

Which? Overview

The Fiat Stilo (2002-2007) was launched to replace the old Brava and Bravo. It is a medium-sized family car, and there are three-door and five-door hatchback versions plus a five-door estate, the Stilo Multiwagon. Engines on offer were 1.2, 1.4, 1.6, 1.8 and 2.4-litre petrols, plus a 1.9-litre diesel. Which? doesn't provide a test score or specific model reliability rating for older models like this – we recommend choosing a newer alternative.

