Ford Fiesta (2002-2008)

The Ford Fiesta is one of the most popular and ubiquitous cars on UK roads. The sixth-generation Fiesta, sold between 2002 and 2008, is a boxy-looking small car offered in three-door and five-door hatchback forms. Does it make sense as a second-hand buy? Read our full road test review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.