Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Ford Focus

Price: £18,070

Which? Overview

The Focus has been a huge success story for Ford since day one, regularly topping the sales charts. How well does the third-generation Ford Focus hatchback, launched in 2011, maintain the dynasty's reputation for sharp driving manners and family-friendly practicality? Read our full review to find out.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017