Ford Fusion (2002-2012)

Price: £1,090

Which? Overview

The Fusion represents Ford's very first attempt to make a mini-sized MPV. Launched in 2002, it's based on the sixth-generation Ford Fiesta, offering a boxy five-door body that has rather more practicality than the Fiesta does. So is the Fusion better all-round than the Fiesta? Read our full road test review to find out.

