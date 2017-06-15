Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Ford Ka (1996-2008)

Price: £750

Which? Overview

The original Ford Ka proved to be a huge hit for Ford. The first generation, made from 1996 until 2008, was one of the UK's most popular city cars. With its unusual styling and down-to-earth mechanicals, it still strikes a chord with younger buyers. But should you really consider a model that's so old? Find out in our full road test review.

