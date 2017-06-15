Honda Civic (2006-2011)

Science fiction appears to have been the inspiration for the styling of the eighth-generation Civic, launched in 2006. It oozes character yet it's also designed to be highly practical. Does it all work? And is it a good second-hand buy? Read our full road test review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.