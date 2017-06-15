Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Honda Insight (2009-2014)

Price: £6,140

Which? Overview

The Insight is Honda's hybrid challenger to the Toyota Prius. The Insight, launched in 2009 and offered until 2014, may have the same name as Honda's 2001 Insight two seater, but this is a very different car - a mainstream hybrid family car. Read our full review to find out how good it is.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Related articles

Which? works for you © Which? 2017