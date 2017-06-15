Honda Insight (2009-2014)

The Insight is Honda's hybrid challenger to the Toyota Prius. The Insight, launched in 2009 and offered until 2014, may have the same name as Honda's 2001 Insight two seater, but this is a very different car - a mainstream hybrid family car. Read our full review to find out how good it is.
