The third-generation Honda Jazz, launched in 2015, is the biggest and most practical small car yet made by Honda. Sharp-driving character has never been the main reason to buy a Jazz, but has this new version improved on the driving experience of the previous generation? Read our full road test review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.