Hyundai i10 (2008-2013)

The humble Hyundai i10 city car could be regarded as the Korean carmaker's breakthrough model. The little hatchback, launched in 2008, was tremendously popular with buyers at the time of the 2009 scrappage scheme, but does it make a good second-hand buy today? Read our full road test review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.