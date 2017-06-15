Hyundai Veloster (2012-2014)

Ever felt the need for a car with one door on the driver's side and two doors on the passenger's side? Then the Hyundai Veloster sports coupé is the answer to your dreams. Can the Veloster - sold from 2012 to 2014 - give the Volkswagen Scirocco a run for its money? Read our full road test review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.