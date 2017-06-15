Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Hyundai Veloster (2012-2014)

Price: £8,287

Which? Overview

Ever felt the need for a car with one door on the driver's side and two doors on the passenger's side? Then the Hyundai Veloster sports coupé is the answer to your dreams. Can the Veloster - sold from 2012 to 2014 - give the Volkswagen Scirocco a run for its money? Read our full road test review to find out.

