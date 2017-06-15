Jaguar XF (2008-2015)

Which? Overview

Jaguar's XF (2008-2015) is a sharp-looking luxury model and the answer to criticisms that its predecessor, the retro-look S-Type, was staid and frumpy. In 2011 Jaguar gave the XF a mid-life facelift and introduced a new engine - a 2.2-litre diesel. But does this offer the promised increase in fuel efficiency? Read our full review to find out.