Which? Overview

The Jaguar X-Type (2001-2010) was very much an entry-level Jaguar. The engine range included two diesel engines, a 2.0-litre (128bhp) and a 2.2 (152bhp), plus in estate form only, the 3.0 V6 petrol (231bhp), with four-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox. Read our full review to find out the best option.