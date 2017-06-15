Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Kia Carens (2006-2010)

Price: £1,817

Which? Overview

This is a value-for-money choice: the 2006-2011 Kia Carens MPV, the second-generation model, is a cheap used buy and most models come well equipped. It's one of the older Kias pre-dating the brand's design-consciousness, so it's no looker, but it makes for no-frills family motoring. Read on for our full review of this people carrier.

