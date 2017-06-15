Kia Rio (2011-2016)

Starting at bargain prices, the Kia Rio has long been considered a cheap and not-so-cheerful choice - but this model-range, launched 2011, was much-improved over earlier incarnations both in terms of up-to-date looks and the driving experience offered. It's a much more appealing all-round package. Read on for our full review to find out more.
