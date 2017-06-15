Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Kia Rio (2011-2016)

Price: £11,660

Which? Overview

Starting at bargain prices, the Kia Rio has long been considered a cheap and not-so-cheerful choice - but this model-range, launched 2011, was much-improved over earlier incarnations both in terms of up-to-date looks and the driving experience offered. It's a much more appealing all-round package. Read on for our full review to find out more.

