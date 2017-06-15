Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Land Rover Freelander (2006-2014)

Price: £4,290

Which? Overview

The Land Rover Freelander 2 (2006-2014) grew upwards and outwards - and became more expensive than the previous version. It also came with more powerful engines and aiming to provide better fuel economy, a new diesel model with stop-start joined the range in 2009. But what's the best option and is the Freelander a reliable 4x4? Read our full review to find out.

