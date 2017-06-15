The Land Rover Range Rover Sport (2005-2013) is a large, luxury off-roader with sporting pretensions and the promise of high-performance on-road abilities. It received a substantial overhaul in 2009, followed by another facelift and revised engine range in 2012. But can it deliver where it counts and, crucially, is it a reliable car? Read our full review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.