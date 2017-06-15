Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Land Rover Range Rover Sport (2005-2013)

Price: £11,563

Which? Overview

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport (2005-2013) is a large, luxury off-roader with sporting pretensions and the promise of high-performance on-road abilities. It received a substantial overhaul in 2009, followed by another facelift and revised engine range in 2012. But can it deliver where it counts and, crucially, is it a reliable car? Read our full review to find out.

