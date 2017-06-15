Lexus IS (2006-2012)

The Lexus IS (2005-2012) is a large, luxury model that aims to take on its European rivals. Engine choice is between a 2.5-litre V6 petrol, a 2.2 diesel - or the 5.0 V8 in the high-performance IS F, which features no fewer than eight forward speeds in its gearbox. But can it compete in this crowded sector? Read our full review to find out.
