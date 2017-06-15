Lexus RX (2009-2015)

Which? Overview

The Lexus RX (2009-) is a 4x4 that is only available in hybrid form - the 246bhp RX450h - with no option to choose petrol or diesel. Its 3.5-litre petrol engine sits alongside a pair of electric motors, which Lexus says offer rapid performance and low CO2 emissions. But is it true - can its hybrid powertrain take the guilt out of 4x4 ownership? Read our full review to find out.