Mazda's medium-sized hatchback is a bold-looking rival to the likes of the Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus. The third-generation Mazda 3, launched 2013, has also been comprehensively rethought and extensively redesigned, with an all-new chassis, suspension and selection of engines: read on to find out more in our full review.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.