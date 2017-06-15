Mazda 3 (2004-2008)

Which? Overview

The first-generation Mazda 3 - successor to the 323 - had a new name and marked a progression for Mazda beyond the merely dull and dutiful. This 3 (launched 2004) was of good quality and was a consistently strong performer, giving a real alternative to the more obvious choices of medium-sized hatchback or saloon. Is it still a sound second-hand buy? Read our full review to find out.