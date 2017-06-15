Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Mazda 3 (2009-2013)

Price: £4,692

Which? Overview

The 2009-2013 Mazda 3, a close relation to the Ford Focus, is a good-value second-hand buy available at appealing prices - and it's an attractive-looking car, too. One of the more unusual choices if you're after a small family hatchback or medium car, is it a contender or would you be better off with something more familiar? Read on for our full review.

