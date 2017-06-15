The Mercedes-Benz C-class has always faced a tough battle with its closest rivals, the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. But Mercedes hopes its latest saloon, launched in 2014, will win over more buyers and, crucially, appeal to a younger audience, thanks to its comfortable suspension, plush interior and cutting-edge technology. But where is your money best spent? Find out in our full review.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.