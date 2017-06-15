Mercedes-Benz E-Class (2002-2009)

The Mercedes-Benz E-class is a real benchmark in the luxury car market. This generation, sold between 2002 and 2008, was tremendously popular and is available in saloon and highly practical estate forms. Does the Mercedes E-class make a good second-hand buy compared to rivals like the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6? Find out in our full road test review.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.