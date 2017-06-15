Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Mercedes-Benz M-Class (2012-2016)

Price: £25,236

Which? Overview

The third-generation Mercedes-Benz M-class, launched in 2012, contends in a luxury 4x4 market that's overflowing with talent. It cuts a dash with its assertive styling and strong safety kit, and it's a genuinely competent off-roader. But is it a match for those talented luxury rivals on the road? Find out in our full review.

