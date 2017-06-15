Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Mercedes-Benz S-Class (2006-2013)

Price: £10,787

Which? Overview

The S-class is Mercedes' flagship model, and a technological tour de force, introducing ground-breaking new kit that will eventually trickle down to more affordable cars. The driving experience lives up to expectation, too, and it is an impressively capable luxury saloon on all counts. But is it over-complicated? Read our full review to find out.

