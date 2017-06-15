Mini Mini (2007-2013)

The Mini (2006-2013) is the second-generation version of this iconic small car. It looks very similar to the original version that it replaced in 2006, but it's actually substantially new. But can this Mini live up to the reputation its predecessors enjoyed? And which of its many engine options is the best choice? Read our full review to find out.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.